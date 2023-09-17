Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has insisted that he wants new forward pair Djedi Gassama and Anthony Musaba to push the old guard for a spot in the team.

The Owls saw a host of incomings, including Gassama and Musaba, in the recently concluded transfer window amid their hopes of establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this term.

But Xisco Munoz’s side have made a disastrous start to the campaign this season and are second bottom with just one point.

The Owls are hoping that their new recruits will make a notable impact on the team moving forward and Windass is clear about healthy competition for first-team positions.

The English attacker clarified that he wants the forward duo to compete for a spot in the side, even if it threatens his place.

“People might think that players are looking at new ones and not wanting them to make an impact because they might threaten your place or whatever”, Windass told The Star.

“We all want good players to come in and push us.

“I want players to come in and make me better, to make the team better.

“When people come in and do well, everybody wins.”

Sheffield Wednesday are now under big pressure to get their first win of the new Championship season and will hope to do so against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Tuesday.