Cedric Anselin has warned Norwich City that they must drastically up their performance level from the Stoke City game when they take on Leicester City, who he feels have quality performers.

The Carrow Road outfit rescued all three points against Stoke City on Saturday in a narrow 1-0 league win.

Full-back Jack Stacey’s first-half goal was enough for the Canaries to beat Stoke in what was largely an even contest.

Anselin insisted that Norwich need to improve their performance against high-flying Foxes, who are sitting second in the Championship.

The ex-Canary stressed that the Foxes have quality players in their squad and the same level of performance will not be enough against them.

“You know the way we performed in the second half, this afternoon”, Anselin said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“You know, close to that against Leicester is going to be a long, long 90 minutes.

“Because they have got some quality players.”

Now it remains to be seen if David Wagner’s men will be able to up the ante against Leicester at home on Wednesday.