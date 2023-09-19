Belgium legend Marc Degryse believes that it is better that Genk kept Leeds United target Joseph Paintsil and sold Mike Tresor to Burnley.

Tresor joined Burnley towards the end of the last summer transfer window and was one of Vincent Kompany’s top targets.

Paintsil was also expected to leave due to interest from the Premier League and Leeds did table an offer for the winger towards the final days of the window.

However, a move failed to materialise as the winger and his agent could not agree the terms of a severance package with Genk and he stayed on with the Belgian giants.

And Degryse insisted that it worked out for the best for Genk that Tresor left and Paintsil did not move to Elland Road.

He believes that the Leeds target is a much more threatening player than Tresor, who moved to Burnley.

The former Belgium international told Het Laatste Nieuws (via Voetbal Krant): “It is more important for Genk’s game that Paintsil stayed rather than Tresor.

“The latter was very good in terms of kicking technique – his crosses and build-up play was sublime – but Paintsil is more threatening.”

Paintsil has continued to remain a key player for Genk and has already made ten appearances in all competitions this season.