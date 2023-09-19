Sandro Tonali’s former coach Davide Rapacioli has insisted that the Newcastle United man will feel emotional playing against AC Milan in the Champions League but he can take care of it and give 100 per cent for the Magpies.

The St. James’ Park outfit are returning to the Champions League after long 20 years and they will be facing Italian giants AC Milan tonight.

Tonali joined the Magpies from the Italian club only this summer and he is already on course to face his former team.

His former youth coach Rapacioli has revealed that Tonali has been a fan of the Rossoneri since he was a child and he will feel emotional playing against them.

However, he stressed that Tonali has the capability to manage his emotions and giving his all for the Premier League side.

“If he plays, because I know he is not in top form, he will feel a great emotion, because he has been a Milan fan since he was a child”, Rapacioli told Italian outlet Milannews.it about the ex-AC Milan midfielder.

“But then the emotions will reset and he will give 100 per cent for Newcastle.”

Now it remains to be seen if Eddie Howe will start Tonali against his former team tonight on the Magpies’ return to the Champions League.