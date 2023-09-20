Huddersfield Town will hand the manager’s job to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neil Warnock is moving on from Huddersfield following a summer transfer window when he was left unhappy at the level of backing he received.

The veteran boss kept the Terriers in the Championship last term against all the odds, but the club have decided they want to turn the page.

Warnock is leaving and former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore is set to replace him.

Moore led the Owls to promotion to the Championship last season but then failed to see eye to eye with the club’s owner and left.

He is now poised to manage in the Championship this term and will take charge at Huddersfield.

Warnock has insisted he is leaving a squad good enough to push up the table and even aim for a run to the playoffs

Whether Moore can squeeze the same level from the Huddersfield players remains to be seen, but the club will give him the opportunity.