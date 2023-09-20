Sheffield United loan star Harry Boyes thinks that Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is going to have a top footballing career.

Boyes is currently at League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan from the Blades.

The defender played in League One last season with Forest Green Rovers, who were relegated, and Lincoln City, and faced Rak-Sakyi, who was on loan at Charlton Athletic.

This season however, the Eagles have not allowed Rak-Sakyi to leave the club on a loan despite a host of Championship and League One sides trying their best to sign the winger.

Boyes revealed that Rak-Sakyi is the hardest opponent he has faced so far and stressed that the 20-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

“Rak-Sakyi”, Boyes told Wycombe’s in-house media when he was asked who is the toughest opponent he has faced.

“It’s just, he is an inverted winger.

“You can tell that he is going to have a top career.

“He’s real good.”

Rak-Sakyi has only managed eight minutes of Premier League football and he will be looking to get some first-team minutes in Roy Hodgson’s team.