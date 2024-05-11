Crystal Palace’s fee or Adam Wharton is paid in three chunks, with Blackburn Rovers having already used one instalment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn have been battling to make sure they stay on track on the pitch despite budget cuts, with finances tight at Ewood Park.

The club cashed in on Wharton in the winter transfer window, with the midfielder moving to Premier League side Crystal Palace for £18m.

Despite moving the 20-year-old on though, Blackburn are not seeing the fee all at once and have taken it over three instalments.

One of the instalments has already effectively been used by Blackburn.

The Championship club could potentially bank another big fee in the summer though if they offload Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics scored a whopping 33 goals across all competitions for Blackburn last term.

He has been tipped for a possible move to a Premier League club and Blackburn would be looking at a substantial fee to let him go.