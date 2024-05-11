Fixture: Everton vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Sheffield United to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Dyche’s side have secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and will be aiming to give the fans something to cheer in their final home game of the campaign.

Everton have won seven of their 18 Premier League home games this term, contributing the majority of their 12 overall league wins.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Bramall Lane, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young.

Midfield sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while James Garner and Dwight McNeil support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to make changes he can look towards his bench, where options available to him include Arnaut Danjuma and Beto.

Everton Team vs Sheffield United

Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Gomes, Godfrey, Warrington, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto, Chermiti