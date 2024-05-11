Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his team to go up against strugglers Burnley in the Premier League today.

Burnley arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium knowing that they simply must win to keep their faint hopes of survival alive.

While the Clarets have received praise for improving performances, wins have been hard to come by and the two sides have met twice this season, in the Premier League and the FA Cup, with Tottenham winning both.

Spurs boss Postecoglou continues to have a host of players out injured, including Ben Davies, Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie and Richarlison.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while in defence Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Oliver Skipp.

Midfield sees Tottenham field Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson support Heung-Min Son.

If Postecoglou needs to chop and change then he has options on the bench and they include Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Royal, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Gil, Moore, Scarlett