Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has stated that he knows the level and capacity of Pol Valentin and added that the player has to maintain consistency.

The 26-year-old right-back joined Sheffield Wednesday from Sporting Gijon in order to strengthen the Owls backline.

However, Valentin has featured only two times in the league this season and on Tuesday, he started his first game for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, against Middlesbrough.

Munoz stated that he understands the level and capacity of the right-back and stated that Valentin impressed him with his performance against Michael Carrick’s side.

However, the Sheffield Wednesday boss added that they have to improve so many things about Valentin and believes that the player has to show consistency in his performances.

“I know the level of Pol; he is a young guy”, Munoz said to BBC Sheffield.

‘I know his capacity.

“I know the time and what he needs to stay fit.

“We also need to improve a lot of things about the young guy.

“We need to have a better situation.

“I was very happy with performance of him on the other day.

“But when you are thinking of the next one, one of the things that is important with strike rate is at our level of performance, is consistency in all the games.”

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to register their first win of the Championship campaign and it remains to be seen whether Munoz will be able to turn the situation around against Swansea City at the weekend.