Fortuna Sittard striker Tijjani Noslin has revealed that Championship club Millwall wanted to sign him in the summer, but the Dutch club refused to let him go.

Noslin scored the goal that helped the Dutch side beat Millwall 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Den in July.

Gary Rowett, who got the chance to watch the player up close in the match, was impressed with what he saw and the Lions then went on to make an offer for the 24-year-old striker.

Noslin on his part revealed that he was keen on taking up the opportunity, but the club refused to let him leave, primarily because of the lack of time in finding a replacement.

Millwall reached an offer of €1m, but Noslin is content to stay at Fortuna Sittard for now.

“That’s right, Millwall wanted me”, Noslin told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“They offered a million for me.

“I actually wanted to take the step, but in good consultation with Fortuna, I decided to stay.

“The club did not want to let me go.

“I thought: if things are so difficult, I would rather stay here for a year.”

Noslin admits that Millwall wanting him was a huge boost and is motivated to continue to develop.

“The fact Millwall wanted me gives me extra energy”, he said.

“I also see the fact that Fortuna turned down an offer as a compliment. From zero Euros to a million in two years, that is special.

“I just have to keep going and keep my mojo. Who knows, maybe double figures will be offered for me in a while.”

Noslin was playing amateur football just a few years ago and worked as a sandwich delivery boy.