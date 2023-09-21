David Nugent feels that the international break has helped Leicester City massively, as Enzo Maresca was able to drill his ideas into his players during the period.

Leicester went into the international break after their defeat against Hull City in early September, which was their first defeat of the season.

Now coming off the break, Leicester have managed to register two back-to-back victories, against Southampton and Norwich, away from home to climb up to second place in the table.

Nugent pointed out that Leicester have benefited from the international break, as the break handed Maresca an opportunity to drill his methods into the players.

The former Leicester star also added that, coming off the international break, the Foxes showed through their performances how good they can be against Southampton and Norwich City.

“That international break seems to have done Leicester a world of good”, Nugent said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“Obviously getting beat by Hull; as Enzo said, it was always going to happen, but he had two weeks to drill it into the players how he wants them to play and I think in the Southampton game they showed how good they are.

“Today was a hard-fought battle, but they again showed how good they are going forward and defensively in both aspects, so as I have said, it is a massive statement.”

Leicester are set to welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City, who are in seventh place in the league table, to the King Power Stadium at the weekend.