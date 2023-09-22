Leeds United loanee Maximilian Wober has revealed that Whites boss Daniel Farke’s insight into his former club Borussia Monchengladbach helped him form an opinion on the German outfit.

Wober joined Leeds in January, but following their relegation to the Championship, he decided to join Gladbach on a season-long loan in the summer.

The 25-year-old centre-back has established himself in the German outfit’s starting line-up and has featured in all four of their Bundesliga games so far.

Wober revealed that he held a conversation with Farke, who managed Gladbach last season, before joining the German outfit and stated that the Leeds boss objectively pointed him out the pros and cons of the club.

The Leeds loanee admitted that the conversation with Farke helped him form a good opinion about Gladbach.

“Quite objectively [he] listed things that were great and things that he would have changed”, Wober told German daily the Rheinische Post (via Fussball Transfers).

“It was a good conversation to form my opinion.”

Wober also stated that he decided to leave Leeds on loan because he wanted to keep playing at the highest level.

“For me, it was crucial that I could play at the highest level”, he added.

Last season, Wober featured 16 times for Leeds in the League and this season he will ply his trade under Gerardo Seoane.