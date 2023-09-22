Southampton manager Russell Martin has insisted that his side must ensure victory against Middlesbrough as they look to turn the tide.

Saints are currently sitting in 13th place in the Championship table with ten points after three consecutive defeats in a row and they are set to take on the Boro at Riverside Stadium this weekend.

Middlesbrough are presently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points to their name and Southampton will be determined to end their winless run against them.

Martin, however, believes that Middlesbrough have been unlucky not to obtain more points and commended manager Michael Carrick for his work with the Riverside outfit last season.

The Southampton manager added that Carrick’s side will be feeling disappointed like Middlesbrough and insisted that his side must win against their bottom-placed opponents this weekend.

Martin said in a press conference: “They’ve lost some key players but they’ve also been unfortunate.

“They should have more points.

“What Michael Carrick did last season was really impressive.

“They’ll be feeling frustrated same as us and we have to make sure we win.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Southampton can bounce back from consecutive defeats and snatch all three points from bottom-placed Boro.