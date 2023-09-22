Lincoln City midfielder Lasse Sorensen is subject to interest from several Championship outfits, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Sorensen made a permanent move to the Imps from Stoke City in 2021 and has already established himself as a midfield cornerstone at the League One outfit.

Chiefly a central midfielder, the Danish star can also play in the defensive midfield position and he has already provided two assists in seven league matches for the Imps.

The Dane’s on-field talent is not unnoticed and it is claimed that he is attracting interest from a host of Championship sides now.

It is still not clear who Sorensen’s potential suitors are but his addition to a team’s squad would give the side a midfield boost moving forward.

Sorensen’s contract at Lincoln City will expire next summer and it is suggested that he could be pried away in January.

The former Denmark Under-20s star joined the youth ranks at Stoke City in 2016 and he could be entertained by the prospect of playing in the second-tier.

Now it remains to be seen which sides will approach Lincoln for their midfield star in the January transfer window.