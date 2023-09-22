Millwall star Brooke Norton-Cuffy is sure that once the whole Lions squad understand one another, they will be difficult to beat.

Norton-Cuffy joined the Lions on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Arsenal this summer with the aim of continuing his progress.

His team, Millwall, are currently sitting in eleventh place in the Championship table with ten points to their name.

Norton-Cuffy believes there is no shortage of talent in the Millwall squad, but he insisted that the Lions will need some more time to adapt to each other.

The 19-year-old versatile defender maintained that both his team-mates and himself are still learning about each other.

He further added that once he and his team-mates begin to understand and connect with one another, the Lions will be extremely difficult to contain.

Norton-Cuffy told the South London Press: “There is a lot of talent in the squad.

“It’s going to take a bit of time for us to gel together.

“The players are still learning about what I’m about and I’m still learning about them.

“There are a couple of new faces in.

“There are some young players on the fringe of it, like Romain [Esse] and Aidomo [Emakhu], who are both great talents and additions to the squad.

“Once we really click and start to understand each other, because it’s still early on in the season, we will be a really tough side to stop.”

Millwall are set to square off against West Bromwich Albion in the league this weekend at the Hawthorns and they will be keen to carry positive momentum from their 3-0 win over Rotherham.