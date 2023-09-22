Norwich City boss David Wagner has insisted that it would be a mistake if anybody judges Plymouth Argyle’s form on the basis of the Pilgrims’ away defeat at Bristol City.

Wagner’s side were handed a 2-0 humbling by Leicester City at Carrow Road in their last league match and they are now wary of their trip to Plymouth.

The Pilgrims suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss at Bristol City but Wagner feels that they will face different hosts at Home Park on Saturday.

He stressed that an away trip is always difficult, raising their defeat at Rotherham, and claimed that it would be a mistake to analyse Plymouth’s strength based on the Pilgrims’ defeat at Ashton Gate.

“Anyone who judges them on the Bristol result would be their first mistake”, Wagner said at a press conference.

“They made changes away from home, that does not count for us.

“We have learned our lesson from Rotherham away. We have showed that we are better than that.“

Norwich are aiming high and they are eager to see themselves in a promotion battle this season.

Plymouth, on the other hand, are now keen on turning the tide after enduring a difficult start.