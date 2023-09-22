Watford star Ismael Kone has stated that the Hornets are confident of getting a result against Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend.

Leeds are five matches unbeaten in the Championship and Daniel Farke’s side are currently in ninth place in the league table.

On Saturday, the Yorkshire outfit are set to welcome Watford, who are 14th in the league table and trailing Leeds by one point, to Elland Road.

Watford star Kone believes that Leeds will be a good test for their abilities and stressed that the Hornets have shown flashes of what they are capable of.

And Kone is confident that his team will be able to get a result out of Saturday’s game against Leeds.

“For me these games are what we play and train for”, Kone told Watford’s official site.

“Leeds were in the Premier League last year – we want to be in the Premier League next year so it will be a good challenge and a good indicator of where we are as a team.

“We’ve shown flashes of what we can do and we’re confident we can go there and get the result we’re looking for.

“We’ll look to take the good bits out of Wednesday, sharpen up the bits we know we need to improve and hopefully we’ll be smiling at full-time.”

The last time both sides met at Elland Road in November 2021, Leeds came out victorious with a 1-0 scoreline over Watford.