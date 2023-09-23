Norwich City out-on-loan star Christos Tzolis has revealed that he has not had the confidence of club and coach in recent years, but he has finally found it at his new side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tzolis, 21, made a permanent move to Norwich from PAOK Salonika in 2021 but struggled to have an impact at Carrow Road.

David Wagner’s side were prepared to offload the Greek star this summer and Fortuna Dusseldorf emerged as a lifeline for the forward.

The German second-tier side landed Tzolis on loan with an option to buy and the forward is now in red hot form with his new club.

He revealed that Fortuna Dusseldorf have faith in him and says that was lacking in recent years while at Carrow Road.

“That was not 100 per cent of me by a long shot“, Tzolis told German daily Bild while asked about his form.

“I want to improve even further and I will become even better. I want to score as many goals as possible, but I haven’t set myself a goal.

“The last few years have been difficult for me, I was also injured last season.

“Now it is a new start for me with a new team and it is going very well.

“It is the trust of the club and the coach.

“If you have confidence, you can improve.

“I have not had that in recent years, but now I play with more freedom and enjoy football.“

Fortuna Dusseldorf are now sitting atop the 2. Bundesliga table this season and it remains to be seen whether the side will convert Tzolis’ loan deal into a permanent one next summer.