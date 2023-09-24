Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has revealed that Alex Moreno is not feeling 100 per cent comfortable to play at present, following his side’s 1-0 win at Chelsea.

Emery took his Aston Villa side to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday and all three points were claimed via a goal from Ollie Watkins.

Villa have been looking in good form under Emery and the Spaniard is keen to have as many options as possible available in his squad.

Moreno has been missing with a hamstring injury, but Emery admits he is hoping to be able to have him back in a matter of weeks.

Emery revealed that at present the defender does not feel comfortable enough to play and a decision has been taken to add some caution to his return.

“His injury was very hard. He’s getting better and better but he’s not feeling 100 per cent comfortable to play”, he said in his post match press conference.

“We’ve decided to stop some days, maybe some weeks to work with him and get him stronger.

“He is closer to getting in the squad.”

Aston Villa are in EFL Cup action in midweek when they play host to Sean Dyche’s Everton side, a match which is followed by another home game as Brighton visit in the Premier League.