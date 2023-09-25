Shaun Barker is of the view that Derby County boss Paul Warne has an abundance of talent at his disposal and pointed out that it is the job of the English tactician to get the best out of the squad.

After a slow start to the season, Derby have managed to climb up to ninth place in League One, securing 13 points from eight games.

On Saturday, Warne’s side registered their fourth win of the season by defeating Carlisle United 2-0 with the help of James Collins’ brace.

Barker believes that Derby have an abundance of talent in their ranks and thinks that Warne is in a good position with the squad at his disposal.

He added that it is Warne’s job to get the team performing and stressed that whether the Derby boss will be able to get the best out of the Rams’ talented squad still remains to be seen.

“We have players that can make a difference; we have goalscorers in there”, Barker told RamsTV.

“We have an abundance of talent.

“How he manages that and how he gets the best of that is what the manager gets paid for: to work with players week in and week out and get performances from them and to get performances from teams.

“So he is in a good position and he has some good players and good characters.

“Let’s see if he can get the best out of them.”

Derby will take on tenth-placed Cambridge United on Saturday at Pride Park before facing Blackpool on Tuesday.