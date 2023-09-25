Former Norwich City defender Che Wilson has stressed that he is not sure if the Canaries have a plan B and admitted that the situation worries him.

David Wagner’s men have lost Championship games back-to-back now, after making a good start to the season.

Norwich lost their previous match against Plymouth Argyle by a 6-2 scoreline on Saturday and Wilson thinks that they have played the same kind of football this season so far.

He is also afraid that the Canaries might not have a different approach to games and he is worried for his former team.

“I think they lacked a little bit of energy”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“I am not sure if there is a plan B.

“Every time I have seen Norwich play this year it has always been the same formation and the same way of playing.

“I am not sure that there is a plan B which worries me a little bit.”

Norwich have now lost three of their last four Championship matches and are next due to welcome Birmingham City to Carrow Road, before heading to Wales to take on Swansea City.

Before league action resumes though, the Canaries will take on Fulham in the EFL Cup.