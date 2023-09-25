Former Sunderland star Danny Collins pointed out that the Black Cats have several strikers in their squad and stressed that Tony Mowbray has to get one of the front men firing goals soon.

Last season, Sunderland struggled in front of the opposition goal due to not having centre-forward options after Ross Stewart’s injury.

This summer, the Black Cats sold Ross Stewart and brought in four fresh faces in the form of Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Semedo.

Collins believes that Sunderland have good depth in their squad and believes that the Black Cats have strengthened their striking ranks sufficiently.

However, none of the new Black Cats centre forward signings have found the back of the net and Collins believes Mowbray has to find a way to get them scoring.

“In terms of the general squad, I think we have a good bit of strength and depth there”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“Now, obviously, at the top end of the pitch, strikers, we have three to pick from really.

“We need to get one of them firing.”

Sunderland will take on Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against Xisco Munoz’s side after their Cardiff City defeat at the weekend.