Former midfielder Adrian Clarke has revealed that he does not think Charlton Athletic will be able to push for promotion in League One, but believes that the Addicks have enough quality to get into the top half.

The Addicks hierarchy appointed Michael Appleton as the successor to Dean Holden after a disappointing start to the season under him.

Now under Appleton, Charlton have managed to pick up four points from their last two games and have managed to climb up to 16th place.

However, despite Charlton’s change in form under the new manager, ex-Arsenal man Clarke does not feel that the Addicks will be able to challenge for promotion, but he admitted that they have quality enough to get into the top-half

Clarke stated that Appleton has a good opportunity on his hands to strengthen his position at the club with good performances this season and push for promotion in the next campaign.

“I do not envisage Charlton flying up the table, but I think they have more than enough to be top half”, Clarke said on What The EFL Podcast.

“There are a lot of players to come back yet from injury.

“Yes, it is a nice blank canvas, I suppose…this is a nice job for Michael Appleton to get his teeth into this season and potentially challenge next year.”

Charlton are only nine points off top of the table Portsmouth with the season still in its early stages.