Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Taylor is eager to face Premier League side Wolves in the EFL Cup tonight.

The Tractor Boys gained automatic promotion from League One last season and they have made a flying start to life in the Championship as they are currently sitting second in the league table.

The Portman Road outfit beat Reading last month in an EFL Cup tie and tonight they will be hosting top-flight side Wolves at Portman Road.

Even though Gary O’Neil’s men have made a shaky start to their Premier League campaign, Taylor insisted that he is eager to face them as they do not get to play teams from the Premier League every week.

“Yes, of course”, Taylor told Ipswich’s media when he was asked if the Wolves fixture is a match he is looking forward to.

“You don’t play a Premier League side every week.

“So, it will be a good test for us and I am really looking forward to it.”

The Molineux outfit defeated Blackpool 5-0 in the EFL Cup last month and they will be looking to continue their run by beating Kieran McKenna’s men.

Now it remains to be seen if the Championship outfit will be able to pounce on their good league form to eliminate Wolves tonight.