Tristan Nydam is of the view that Ipswich Town will be able to challenge for promotion if they manage to overcome bad patches to continue their good form in the upcoming weeks and months.

Ipswich are flying high in the Championship as they are in second place in the league table with 21 points from eight games.

The Tractor Boys have also progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating Premier League outfit Wolves 3-2 at Portman Road on Tuesday.

Nydam stated that Ipswich have had a phenomenal start to the season and admitted that McKenna’s side have exceeded his expectations.

The former Blues star also stressed that if Ipswich manage to overcome the bad patches to continue their good run, then the Tractor Boys are in for promotion to the Premier League.

“Quite a phenomenal start to the season”, Nydam said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“I thought OK, they would be finishing the top half and maybe pushing for the playoffs.

“But at this moment in time, it looks like they are in for promotion, the way they have started.

“Obviously, teams fall off and they have their bad patches.

“But as long as they can come through those bad patches and keep the run they have going, I think they will do extremely well this year.”

Ipswich will take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday before facing fourth-placed Hull City on Tuesday.