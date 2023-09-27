Fixture: Lincoln City vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with League One side Lincoln City tonight.

Moyes takes his Hammers team to Sincil Bank looking to make progress into the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

West Ham will start as overwhelming favourites to secure the win, but Moyes will be aware of the potential for a big upset.

Lincoln are unbeaten at home this season, having beaten both Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool, while drawing with Carlisle United.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham tonight, while in defence Moyes picks Thilo Kehrer, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson.

In the engine room, Moyes goes with Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus and Pablo Fornals, while Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet support Danny Ings in attack.

Moyes can look to his bench if changes need to be made, where his options include Edson Alvarez and Vladimir Coufal.

West Ham United Team vs Lincoln City

Fabianski, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Johnson, Soucek, Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma, Cornet, Ings

Substitutes: Anang, Coufal, Alvarez, Aguerd, Coventry, Casey, Mubama, Marshall, Chesters