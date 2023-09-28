Che Adams insists he is now fully settled and focused on helping Southampton after putting the uncertainty of the summer transfer window behind him.

Following Southampton’s relegation from the top flight, Adams was one of the players that was linked with a move away from St Mary’s Stadium.

Several Premier League sides showed interest in Adams, including Everton and Wolves.

Saints were clear on what would be needed to sign Adams and no deal materialised as the transfer deadline passed.

The player, on his part, insists that he has put the uncertainty behind him and is fully focused on the job in hand at Southampton.

Adams told the BBC when asked about whether he is now settled with the window closing: “Definitely, apart from putting the ball in the net.

“I have always enjoyed playing for Southampton. It was an unsure time during that window.

“It is always difficult as a player not knowing where you are going, if you are coming or going.

“But as I said, I am fully focused on Southampton now and enjoying every minute whether we are winning or losing, scoring the winners or not.”

Adams has been able to score three goals in the league so far, though he has failed to find the back of the net in the last four matches for Southampton.