Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that the ball is in Ronan Curtis’ court regarding whether he wants to sign a new contract with the club.

The League One leaders were dealt a massive blow when it was revealed that summer signing Anthony Scully is set to undergo surgery on his injured knee and is set to be sidelined for a significant period of time.

The blow has again shifted the focus on to whether there may be a deal to be done with Curtis as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

He is working hard to recover at the club and is currently a free agent.

Curtis had been offered a new significantly reduced contract before his deal finished, though he turned it down.

Now as he recovers from the injury and is still a far way off, Mousinho insists that it has been good to know about his fitness status from social media.

However, the manager stressed the fact that the ball is still in the 27-year-old’s court regarding whether he is willing to take up Portsmouth’s offer.

“Ronan is quite a bit away from being fit; obviously he is around the place every day”, Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

“I think it has been quite good to have a glimpse in terms of what we see on social media for the fans to know where he is.

“We have to make sure that we are very careful.

“I still think without having a full debrief from the medical team, Ronan is a fair way away.

“The ball is in his court, we obviously made a contract offer which was turned down.

“So, I think it will be over to Ronan to possibly get us to know something on that front.”

Curtis was on Portsmouth’s books for five seasons managing 226 appearances and making 99 goal contributions.