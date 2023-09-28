Aston Villa loan star Nicolo Zaniolo has pointed out the differences between football in England and Italy, insisting that his playing style is more suited to the Premier League than Serie A.

Zaniolo is currently on loan at Villa Park having joined in the summer on loan from Turkish side Galatasaray with a conditional purchase option.

Having already featured in four Premier League matches, the Italian has learned the cut and thrust of football in England.

Giving his opinion on the playing style in England and comparing it with that in Italy where he played senior football with Roma and Inter, Zaniolo insisted that the facilities in England are more advanced.

He also believes that football in the English top flight is more purposeful and is suited to his style of play.

“Let’s say that here the facilities are a bit more advanced than in Italy, the football is very different”, Zaniolo told Sky Italia.

“In Italy more tactics and waiting and studying, here football is more purposeful. For my characteristics, I think this football is better than the Italian one.

“As soon as I arrived I immediately understood the importance and the history of a club like Aston Villa and I got to work.”

Zaniolo started the season with Galatasaray where he played in a Champions League qualifying match against Lithuanian side Zalgiris before moving to Villa Park.