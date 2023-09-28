Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has pointed out that Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for every point and warned his players that they have to be careful about the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to win their first game in the Championship this season and they are set to take on Sunderland on Friday.

Tony Mowbray’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the weekend and the Black Cats are determined to bounce back against the Owls at Hillsborough.

The Sunderland boss is aware that Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for every point after a poor start to the season.

Mowbray warned Sunderland players to be wary of the Owls threat and stated that they will try to impose their game on Sheffield Wednesday.

“Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for every point”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“We have to be professional and impose our style of play on the game, but be mindful of the threats they carry.”

The Black Cats boss is keen for his men to move on from the loss against Cardiff and push forward.

“We have to take the positives out of last weekend.

“It’s a game of fine margins and my message to the players is to keep going”, he said.

Following the trip to Hillsborough, Sunderland will then welcome Watford and Middlesbrough in successive home games.