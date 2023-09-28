Southampton attacker Che Adams believes that there will be no better team to play against than Leeds United on Saturday, stressing that there are positives to build on.

Russell Martin’s side are eyeing securing promotion this season but they are now struggling after suffering four successive defeats.

Adams has so far made seven appearances for the Saints this season and the Championship side held on to the Scot in the summer transfer window despite several sides’ interest in him.

The Scottish star now feels that irrespective of his side’s recent losses there are positive signs to go forward.

He further said that a home game against Leeds is perfect for his side to show positive energy on the field.

“It has been difficult suffering a few heavy defeats”, Adams said to the BBC.

“But I do not think that has taken anything away from the character of the squad.

“I think we have handled it well.

“I think in the Middlesbrough game and the Ipswich game we should have taken a point.

“So, there are positives to build on.

“We are just sticking with it because it is going to be a long, long season.

“We still have got big teams to play.

“There’s no better team to play against [than Leeds] on home turf on Saturday.”

Leeds are currently in sixth position in the Championship standings and it remains to be seen whether the struggling Saints will be able to overcome the Whites’ challenge on Saturday.