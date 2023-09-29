Former Southampton star Dean Hammond believes that the Saints have suffered owing to the absence of key senior players, but patience will help them overcome the obstacles and get back on track.

Saints have lost four straight matches and currently find themselves 15th in the league table with ten points from eight games.

Hammond, who played for the club from 2009 to 2013, believes that all that Saints need is patience.

Losing their long-time captain James Ward-Prowse, Hammond feels, has been a huge loss for the club in terms of overall experience, but he is excited by what he has seen.

Once the relatively inexperienced squad gathers experience of playing in the Championship, the 40-year-old feels that things will start turning around.

“Honestly, I would say patience. I think it is tough but patience is so important from the players, the coaching staff, the supporters – everyone involved with the club”, Hammond told the BBC.

“I am seeing a lot of good in what Russell and the team are trying to implement.

“There is a lot of change that is going on a lot of players have left. I think you will forget that.

“James Ward-Prowse leaving is huge, it must be strange for the players not having him there on the pitch, in the dressing room and on the training ground.

“Jack Stevens has been a big miss.

“That little bit of experience will help the group definitely but I think patience because some of the play that we have seen is fantastic, it is really good to watch and I am excited by it.

“There has been a little bit of negative time as well, the game management and I think that comes with experience.”

Southampton will have a job on their hands on Saturday when they try to stop an in-form Leeds United side at St Mary’s.