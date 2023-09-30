Norwich City talent Jon McCracken has welcomed a short term loan move to Accrington Stanley with something real on the line every time he steps onto the pitch.

McCracken has joined the League Two outfit on a seven-day emergency loan from the Canaries, answering their goalkeeping SOS.

The goalkeeper joined Norwich in 2016 from Scottish side Hamilton Academical and has played for the Canaries’ Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

McCracken is no stranger to emergency loan spells, having been on one with League One club Stevenage last season.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was sent on loan to Scottish side Dundee this season, where he played four times, but was recalled by the Carrow Road outfit to provide depth to the team’s goalkeeping ranks.

McCracken stated that he does not know how long he will be with Accrington, but insisted that he is eager to take on the task.

He remarked that he knows his Accrington team-mates Brad Hills and Lewis Shipley and is keen to be involved in games where there is something very real on the line.

McCracken told Accrington’s media: “I don’t know how long I will be here but I have got a job to do for the team.

“I know Toby is injured and that’s unfortunate for him but thankfully it’s presented an opportunity for myself to get some games.

“I know Brad [Hills] and Ships [Lewis Shipley] from being at Norwich, the rest of the boys, I have been here two days and it’s a good changing room.

“I spoke to Brad and Ships before I came here and they were singing the club’s praises and I spoke to goalie coach Dibs [Andy Dibble] before I came.

“Brad has done really well and Ships was unfortunate to pick up an injury but the boys are loving it and have done well so hopefully I can replicate that.

“There is something on the line every single game, it’s in a proper league with meaning behind every game and so it’s a challenge.”

Accrington will take on Stockport County this weekend at home in the league and it remains to be seen whether McCracken gets the final nod to be in the starting line-up for his new team.