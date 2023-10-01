Premier League side Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

McKenna led Ipswich to promotion from League One last term and his side have made a splash to life back in the Championship.

His work at Portman Road has not gone unnoticed and now McKenna has Premier League attention.

Crystal Palace have Roy Hodgson at the helm, but are thinking about who could become his long term successor.

McKenna is a name on Palace’s list and they are keeping an eye on his work at Ipswich.

Ipswich would be unlikely to welcome an approach for a manager who has worked wonders at the club since taking over.

McKenna’s men sit in second spot in the Championship standings and have scored 18 goals in just nine league games so far.

All eyes will be on whether Crystal Palace, who also have other managers in their sights, will make an approach for McKenna in the future.