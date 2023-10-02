Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is certain that Harry Winks can again get to the top of the game, such is his quality.

Winks eventually left Tottenham Hotspur to join Leicester on a permanent deal in the summer and has been a key player in a team dominating the Championship.

The midfielder was considered a bright young prospect when he was coming through the ranks at Tottenham and broke into the team under former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He was tipped to play at the very top of the game, but saw his progress stall and spent last term on loan in Italy with Sampdoria.

However, Maresca is certain that Winks will again make his way up to the top of the game.

The Leicester boss believes he has been fantastic since joining the club and is destined to return to the top level.

Maresca told talkSPORT: “I don’t have any doubt, Harry Winks could be a good player for an international team.

“He’s helping us a lot, working fantastic.

“He has the level to be at the top.”

Winks will hope to help Leicester get promoted back to the Premier League and then start to shine in the top flight next season.