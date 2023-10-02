David Nugent has admitted that Leicester City are a more enjoyable side to watch on the road as the onus is on the home teams to give it a go against Enzo Maresca’s side.

Leicester’s dominant start to the season continued on Sunday when they beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1 at Ewood Park.

They have won eight of their opening nine Championship games and their only defeat this season came against Hull City at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have looked imperious away from home and have won all of their games on the road thus far.

Nugent believes it is a different story away from home as it suits the way Leicester play as the opposition are expected to try and attack them, which allows Maresca’s side to use their superior quality to find spaces in attack.

While at home Leicester are forced to try and break down low blocks, on the road they are a much more enjoyable side to watch because the football is more free-flowing.

The former Leicester star said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling podcast: “I just think it suits Leicester’s style of play when they come away from home.

“Home fans want their teams to come out and give it a go and it just suits Leicester playing it out from the back.

“They have the players to try and close them down and when they do Leicester are that good playing out that they find space and hit them on the counter-attack or find the spaces on half turns and hurt them.

“You have seen at home games that it’s really hard because teams just put ten men behind the ball and say, ‘break us down’.

“Away from home, it’s free-flowing and enjoyable and unbeaten away from home.”

They are in action at home on Wednesday night when they will host Preston North End in a Championship clash.