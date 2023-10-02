Leeds United loanee Maximilian Wober has revealed that he played the entire game for Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend despite receiving a painful injury against Bochum.

Wober joined Gladbach on a season-long loan from Leeds this summer and has featured in all six league games for the German outfit so far

At the weekend, the Whites loaned-out star received a knock in his tendon before half-time but finished 90 minutes to guide his side to a 3-1 victory.

Wober admitted that he was in severe pain during the game and stated that he battled it out until the end.

“My foot was partially numb; it just hurt like hell”, Wober was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“But the game just didn’t allow me to be substituted after 60 minutes.

“It was a real battle at the end.”

The Leeds loanee added that the first half against Bochum unfolded the way they wanted it to and pointed out that the players showed individual qualities.

“Even before our first goal, we probably should have led 3:0 with these chances”, Wober added.

“That was finally the first half we imagined.

“We took the fight we knew would be in Bochum.

“In addition, we also showed our individual quality.”

Wober is a player that Leeds were hopeful of being able to keep hold of this summer, but he eventually forced an exit to avoid playing in the Championship.