Derby County star Tyrese Fornah has revealed that Rams boss Paul Warne has instructed him to be a box-to-box midfielder but added that he has the licence to get into the box.

The Rams signed the 24-year-old midfielder from Nottingham Forest this summer to strengthen their midfield.

Fornah has featured six times for Derby County this season so far and has helped the Rams build a four-match unbeaten run.

The Derby star stated that his role is to play as a box-to-box midfielder, helping fellow midfielder Korey Smith or whoever is playing in the same role.

Fornah added that he has a licence to get forward and stressed that the role given by the Derby boss suits him.

When asked about the role handed down by the Derby manager, Fornah told RamsTV: “It is more box-to-box, like helping Korey [Smith] or whoever is sitting.

“So sometimes I find myself sitting in during the match, but I have the licence to also get in the box.

“It suits me down to a tee.”

Fornah has started Derby’s last five league fixtures and he will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up against Blackpool on Tuesday.