Championship giants Sunderland have lauded the progress made by right-back Niall Huggins, who they believe is growing with each game.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a bright start to his Championship campaign this season, featuring in six of the nine games the Black Cats have played so far.

In the process he has helped his club maintain the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just eight goals.

The Championship club have recognised the contribution of Huggins, posting a photo of him in training, captioning it “growing with every game.”

Huggins joined Sunderland from Leeds United in the summer of 2021 but failed to break into their first-team initially.

He finished the 2021/22 campaign with just four appearances overall for the club, two of which were in League One.

Even last season did not go that well for the player with his chances coming only in the playoffs.

Huggins is a product of Leeds United’s youth academy and stayed with them for 12 years but did not get a chance to cement his place in the Whites’ first-team.