West Ham United out on loan star Nathan Trott was told by Vejle boss Ivan Prelec that he would have to do something crazy to help his team get something against FC Nordsjaelland.

Trott is on his second season on loan at Vejle and helped the club to win promotion to the Danish top flight last season.

They lined up against Nordsjaelland this weekend having not managed to pick up a point at home and Trott was in fine form as they recorded a 0-0 draw.

Vejle coach Prelec admits that he spoke to the Hammers talent before the game and told him that he would need to do something crazy to help the team take something from the Danish Superliga match.

“I told him before the game that we would need him and that he would have to do something crazy to save us”, Prelec said via bold.dk.

“He did that really well.”

Prelec will now be looking for Trott to continue his impressive form between the sticks as Vejle aim to climb up the Danish Superliga standings.

Trott has had loan stints away from West Ham at AFC Wimbledon and Nancy, in addition to his current spell in Denmark at Vejle.