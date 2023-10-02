Derby County new boy Tyrese Fornah insists that draws are not good enough and stressed that the Rams have to win games to get promotion.

The Rams have brought in a host of new faces in the transfer window to strengthen their team and aid in their promotion hopes this season.

Derby are currently on a three-game unbeaten run in League One, with two draws and one win.

Fornah stated that their ultimate goal should be to win games and added that drawing games is not good enough.

The midfielder highlighted his view that to earn promotion to the Championship this season, Derby have to start winning games.

When asked about their recent unbeaten run, Fornah told RamsTV: “Yes, we are, but ultimately, we have to win games.

“To go up and get promotion is about winning games.

“I do not feel draws are good enough.”

Fornah joined Derby this summer from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest and has made a total of five league appearances so far.