Arsenal are monitoring Fiorentina star Michael Kayode, but the Italian outfit are working on a new deal to extend the youngster’s contract.

The 19-year-old right-back is a product of the Juventus youth system and he joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2021.

Last season, Kayode featured regularly for the Fiorentina youth side and attracted interest from several clubs.

Kayode has featured five times for the Fiorentina senior team this season, including an appearance in the Europa Conference League game against KRC Genk.

It is suggested that right-back is the position Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting to improve and the Gunners might go into the January transfer window to recruit.

According to the Italian outlet FirenzeViola.it (via Calciomercato.com), Arsenal’s scouts were present at Fiorentina’s weekend clash against Cagliari to watch Kayode.

Kayode has a contract with Fiorentian that expires at the end of June 2025 and the Italian outfit are working on a new deal to extend his contract.

Now it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make a move for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window to take him to the Emirates Stadium.