Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa believes that young midfielder Jacob Ramsey has the potential to become a top-class player if he manages to remain as humble as he is.

At the age of just 22, the Aston Villa academy graduate has gone on to become an influential presence at the heart of the Aston Villa midfield.

He provides his team with an attacking threat, proof of which was the 13-goal contributions he made for his side last season.

After missing the start of the 2023/24 campaign with an injury, Ramsey is back and has already opened his account for the season, scoring in the 6-1 win over Brighton last weekend.

Now as they prepare for their second match of the Europa Conference League against Zrinjski Mostar, Ramsey’s team-mate Konsa has heaped praise on the youngster, tipping him to become a top-class player in the future.

“JJ [Ramsey] can be a top, top-class player, we can see already what he can do”, Konsa said at a press conference.

“If he remains humble like he is, he can go right to the top.”

Following a narrow 3-2 defeat against Legia Warsaw in their opening match of the Europa Conference League, Aston Villa will look to bounce back on Thursday against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar.