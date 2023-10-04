Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills is of the view that Blues star George Edmundson receives very little credit for his excellent passing abilities.

Edmundson joined Ipswich from Rangers in the summer of 2021 and made 18 league appearances before his season came to an abrupt end due to an ankle injury.

On Tuesday, Edmundson made his first start in the league since February and he helped the Tractor Boys secure a 3-0 victory over Hull City.

Mills thinks Edmundson is a great passer and insisted that the 26-year-old centre-back receives very little credit for his passing abilities.

The former Ipswich star pointed out that Edmundson has a broad range of passing abilities in his arsenal and stressed that the 26-year-old always finds his man with his perfect passes.

“He is a better passer than people give him credit for”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“Not only in the quality of the pass but in the actual selection of the pass.

“He picks out players 30 yards from him.

“Sometimes in the central midfield, where it is hot and where it is tight and he plays a side foot pass in, it is always on target, always for the man receiving it.

“It’s always easy for the man receiving it because it’s coming at the right pace, not too slow or too quick.

“He is a good player and his positional play is excellent.”

Edmundson has featured in a total of four games for Ipswich this season and he will be eyeing getting into the starting line-up for the Blues next game against Preston North End on Saturday.