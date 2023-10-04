Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills is of the view that Manchester United loan star Brandon Williams is showing that he can play in many different positions.

The 23-year-old left-back, who came through the academy ranks of Manchester United, joined Ipswich on loan this season for regular football.

Williams has featured in a total of nine games so far for Ipswich and Blues boss McKenna has used the Red Devil loanee as a right-back in several games.

Mills is of the view that Williams has taken the opportunity provided by McKenna and stressed that the left-back has shown that he can operate in different positions.

The Ipswich legend believes that Williams versatility will ensure him plenty of game time, which McKenna has promised to Manchester United.

“He has taken Brandon on loan and you have to almost assure the club that he is coming to, if it is a big club like it is, that you will play the player”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“You cannot take them if you cannot play them, but he had the chance to do it.

‘And what is good for the manager is that the player has taken opportunities.

“He played right-back, he played left-back and he played right-back; he is just showing that he can go into the team in many different positions, which will offer him plenty of minutes, which obviously the manager has promised Manchester that he will have.”

On Tuesday, Williams played a crucial role in Ipswich’s 3-0 victory over Hull City to take the Tractor Boys to the top of the Championship table.