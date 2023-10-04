Jo Tessem believes that Southampton picked up an ugly win against Stoke City on Tuesday night and added that Russell Martin’s men need to grind out more ugly wins to progress in the league table.

Southampton managed to secure their second win in a row by defeating Stoke City 1-0 at the Bet 365 Stadium on Tuesday.

Saints have managed to climb to ninth place in the Championship table with their win over Stoke City and they are level on points with sixth-placed Norwich City.

Tessem admitted that Southampton have to be better and stated that Saints’ victory over Stoke was an ugly win.

However, he stressed that Martin’s side need to pick up these kinds of ugly wins as the Championship will offer more tough games like they had against Stoke.

“It was just ugly; we just need to be a little better”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent.

“We tried to keep the ball, but we could not.

“I am pretty happy; winning ugly is kind of a good way of winning.

“Winning 1-0 and not conceding, for a player, defenders and attackers it is like a good win.

“I think we needed these kinds of wins because the Championship is going to be full of games like these, where you just have to strap in and get through certain periods of time, like we did today.”

Southampton will take on Rotherham in their next game before the international break on Saturday at St Mary’s.