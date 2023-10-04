Former Portsmouth star Guy Whittingham has pointed out that he likes how Chelsea and Manchester City loanees Tino Anjorin and Alex Robertson can go through tight areas to move the ball forward.

Portsmouth are determined to get back into the Championship this season and they have loaned Anjorin from Chelsea and Robertson from Manchester City to aid their promotion push.

Robertson has established himself in Portsmouth’s starting line-up and Anjorin has featured three times for the Fratton Park outfit so far.

Both the Manchester City and Chelsea loanees have impressed Whittingham, who believes Anjorin and Robertson have some great qualities.

Whittingham also pointed out that both midfielders have impressed him with their ability to get through tight spaces to move the ball forward and he stressed that Anjorin and Robertson are big assets for any side.

“I think they’ve both got some great abilities”, Whittingham said on BBC Radio Solent.

“What I like about both of them and [Christian] Saydee is that when you get through a tight area, they do not come back.

“They keep going and they are good enough to turn their bodies, take a touch, and keep going forward.

“I think that is always a real plus to have on your side and they have three of them who can do that.”

Anjorin has yet to start a game for Portsmouth this season and Robertson has made ten league appearances for Pompey.