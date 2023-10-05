Fixture: Freiburg vs West Ham United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against German Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in the Europa League this evening.

David Moyes saw his Hammers team kick off their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 win at the London Stadium and will be keen to see a follow up today.

Freiburg grabbed an impressive 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Greece in their group opener.

They currently sit in eighth spot in the Bundesliga and warmed up for their meeting with West Ham by beating Augsburg 2-0 at home.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham tonight, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer.

In the engine room, Moyes goes with Pablo Fornals, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, while Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus lead the attacking threat.

Moyes can look to his bench if changes need to be made, where his options include Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Freiburg

Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Kehrer, Fornals, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Anang, Areola, Zouma, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Soucek, Coventry, Emerson, Mubama