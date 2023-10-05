Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady has insisted that the Foxes face a tough test against Stoke City on Saturday, but sees home advantage as a big benefit.

Coady joined Enzo Maresca’s side permanently from Wolves this summer but had to endure a layoff due to an injury.

The defender made his full debut for the Foxes against Preston North End in the last match and is delighted to be back on the pitch after recovering from the injury.

Leicester are set to take on Alex Neil’s Stoke side at the weekend and Coady feels that the match will be a difficult one.

However, he stressed that playing in front of the home supporters will be an advantage for the Foxes and he believes that his side will maintain their impressive form.

“It is massive, it is massive and they come thick and fast, so we cannot really dwell too much on a game“, Coady told Leicester’s in-house media.

“We are doing really well, we are enjoying what we are doing. But we need to keep on doing that, they are coming thick and fast.

“And it is important to recover right.

“There is a game in 72 hours or whatever it is, a tough game, but luckily we are here at the King Power Stadium and we have people behind us, we have the supporters behind us.

“And hopefully, it can be another good day for us.“

Maresca’s side are currently sitting atop the Championship standings and they will be eyeing bagging another three points from their next game.

Stoke, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back, but the jury is still out on whether they will overcome Leicester’s challenge at the King Power Stadium.